Explosions caused by a car bomb and mortars outside a school in the Afghan capital Kabul have killed at least 58 people and wounded over 150, mostly female students, officials said, in an attack President Ashraf Ghani blamed on Taliban insurgents.

A senior security official told Reuters on condition of anonymity that most of the casualties were students coming out of the Sayed ul Shuhada school, and many were badly wounded in hospital.

Interior Ministry spokesman Tareq Arian had earlier told reporters that at least "30 people were killed and 52 wounded."

Arian's deputy Hamid Roshan told AFP news agency that an investigation had begun into the explosion, adding that casualties included students.

"I saw many bloodied bodies in dust and smoke, while some of the wounded were screaming in pain," Reza, who escaped the blast, told AFP, adding that most of the victims were teenaged female students who had just left the school.

"I saw a woman checking the bodies and calling for her daughter. She then found her daughter's blood stained purse after which she fainted and fell to the ground."

Many victims were young pupils between 11 and 15 years old.

An eyewitness told Reuters all but seven or eight of the victims were schoolgirls going home after finishing studies.

Arian said death toll could rise further.

The blast took place in Shia majority neighbourhood of Dasht-e-Barchi district that has frequently been attacked by Daesh terrorists over the years.

Images circulating on social media purportedly showed smoke rising above the neighbourhood.

The Taliban condemned the attack and denied any responsibility.

The massacre came as residents were out for shopping ahead of Eid al Fitr next week that marks the end of Ramadan, the Muslim holy month of fasting.

Girls school targeted

Residents in the area said the explosion was deafening.

One, Naser Rahimi, told The Associated Press he also heard three separate explosions, although there was no official confirmation of multiple blasts.

Rahimi also said he believed that the sheer power of the explosion meant the death toll would almost certainly climb.

The explosion occurred when students were leavingSayed ul Shuhada High School, TOLOnews reported.

"A car bomb blast happened first, and then two more explosions occurred near the girls school in Kabul," said TOLOnews, quoting a schoolteacher, who added that the majority of victims are girls.

Scene at hospital

Ambulances were rushing to evacuate wounded from the scene of the blast.