Israel is bracing for more protests after clashes at occupied Jerusalem's flashpoint Al Aqsa Mosque compound wounded more than 200 people, with major regional and global powers urging for calm or denouncing Israeli attacks on worshippers.

A call for demonstrations on Saturday in solidarity with Jerusalem Palestinians came from an advocacy group for Arab Israelis, who make up 20 percent of the country's population, the High Follow up Committee for the Arabs in Israel.

In the unrest following Muslim prayers on Friday, Israeli riot police fired rubber bullets, tear gas and stun grenades at Palestinians who responded with rocks, bottles and fireworks at Islam's third-holiest site which is also revered by Jews.

Palestinian Red Crescent reported that 205 Palestinians were wounded in the attacks at Al Aqsa and across occupied East Jerusalem.

Israeli police said 17 officers were wounded.

Video footage showed Israeli forces storming the mosque's sprawling plaza and firing sound grenades inside the building, where throngs of worshippers including women and children were praying on the last Friday of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The attacks came after tensions soared in recent weeks, over Israeli restrictions on access to parts of the Old City during Ramadan and the threat of eviction hanging over four Palestinian families in occupied East Jerusalem to make way for illegal Jewish settlers.

US 'extremely concerned'

The United States – a staunch Israeli ally whose tone has however toughened under US President Joe Biden – said it was "extremely concerned" by the events and urged both sides to "avoid steps that exacerbate tensions or take us farther away from peace".

"This includes evictions in East Jerusalem, settlement activity, home demolitions and acts of terrorism," the State Department said.

EU calls 'to act urgently to de-escalate'

The European Union called on the authorities "to act urgently to de-escalate the current tensions in Jerusalem," saying "violence and incitement are unacceptable and the perpetrators on all sides must be held accountable".

EU spokesman said in a statement that "acts of incitement around the Temple Mount/Haram al Sharif must be avoided and the status quo has to be respected", using another term for the key religious site.

Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas said he held the Israeli government "responsible" for the unrest and voiced "full support for our heroes in Al Aqsa".

'Barbaric attack'

Jordan condemned Israel's "barbaric attack" in Jerusalem, calling on the international community to stop the "escalation and violations" at Al Aqsa Mosque.

Egypt, Turkey, Qatar and Bahrain also blasted Israeli forces for the confrontation.

The unrest came as Iran and it allies around the world on Friday marked Al Quds (Jerusalem) Day, an annual show of solidarity with the Palestinians.

Iran called on the United Nations to condemn the Israeli police actions, arguing that "this war crime once again proved to the world the criminal nature of the illegitimate Zionist regime".

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said the Israeli attacks reflect "the criminal nature" of the Israeli government in dealing with the Palestinians, the official news agency IRNA reported.

Khatibzadeh called on the United Nations and the international community to intervene to protect the Palestinians against the Israeli assaults.

"Iran calls on the United Nations and all related international bodies to do their duty that is taking measures against this war crime," he said.

The Al Aqsa Mosque compound has an explosive history.

In 2000, the second Palestinian intifada broke out after then Israeli opposition leader Ariel Sharon made a high-profile visit that Palestinians viewed as an intolerable provocation.

Turkey accuses Israel of 'terror' over Palestinian clashes

Turkey criticised Israel and accused it of unleashing "terror" on Palestinians.