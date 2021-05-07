As the Turkish skies glimmered with dozens of flying objects late on Thursday, many people came out with their cameras to record the unusual scene. They shared videos and pictures of those objects on social media platforms, triggering curiosity amongst people.

Some believed the flying objects were some kind of alien invasion. Others thought they were signs of the Chinese rocket which is expected to tumble back to the earth.

The US Space Force Command recently announced that it was waiting for an out-of-control Chinese rocket to fall to earth at the weekend.

Twitter was alive with speculation.

With all kinds of conjecture making the rounds on the social media site, Turkey's Industry and Technology Ministry made it clear that the flying objects were a satellite internet constellation called the Starlink, which is constructed by SpaceX.

The Elon Musk-founded company, SpaceX, aims to send thousands of small satellites into space to form a global broadband system called Starlink.

In a video shared on Twitter, a number of people excitedly counted the glimmering objects seen in the sky from the Turkish tourist town of Bodrum.

Another Turkish user made a witty remark saying the objects were a wedding ceremony of aliens.

Some users however welcomed and greeted the passing of the Starlink chain and described it as a “great moment.”