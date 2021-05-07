Activists and residents have accused Brazil's police of human rights abuses after a bloody, hours long gun battle in a Rio de Janeiro slum in which authorities said two dozen criminals were killed.

On Friday, protesters gathered outside police headquarters near Jacarezinho to denounce the violence, holding a banner that read "STOP KILLING US!"

"This is one of the most barbaric acts in the history of the Rio police," student Roger Denis told AFP news agency.

"We're here to ask for justice for this unjustifiable massacre."

It was just after sunrise on Thursday when dozens of officers from Rio de Janeiro state's civil police stormed Jacarezinho, a favela in the city's northern zone.

They were targeting drug traffickers from one of Brazil’s most notorious criminal organisations, Comando Vermelho, and the bodies piled up quickly.

When the fighting stopped, there were 25 dead — one police officer and 24 people described by the police as "criminals."

Rio's moniker of "Marvelous City" can often seem a cruel irony in the favelas, given their violent conflicts, stark poverty and subjugation to drug traffickers or militias.

But even here, Thursday's clash was a jarring anomaly that analysts declared one of the city's deadliest police operations ever.

And it was by far the most violent since Brazil's Supreme Court issued a ruling banning most such actions during the pandemic, which drew a rebuke from the UN's human rights office.

The bloodshed also laid bare Brazil’s perennial divide over whether, as a common local saying goes, "a good criminal is a dead criminal."

Fervent law-and-order sentiment fuelled the successful presidential run in 2018 by Jair Bolsonaro, a former army captain whose home is in Rio. He drew support from much of society with his calls to diminish legal constraints on officers' use of lethal force against criminals.

'Detailed investigative and intelligence work'

The administration of Rio state's Governor Claudio Castro, a Bolsonaro ally, said in an emailed statement that it lamented the deaths, but that the operation was "oriented by long and detailed investigative and intelligence work that took months."

The raid sought to rout gang recruitment of teenagers, police said in an earlier statement, which also cited Comando Vermelho's "warlike structure of soldiers equipped with rifles, grenades, bulletproof vests."

Television images showed a police helicopter flying low over the Jacarezinho favela as men with high-powered rifles hopped from roof to roof to evade officers.

Others didn't escape.

One resident told The Associated Press that a man barged into her home around 8 am bleeding from a gunshot wound. He hid in her daughter’s room, but police came rushing in right behind him.

She said that she and her family saw officers shoot the unarmed man.

Hours later, his blood was still pooled on her tile floor and soaked into a blanket decorated with hearts.

Another resident told news site UOL her husband, 32-year-old Jonas do Carmo dos Santos, had gone out to buy bread when police shot him at point-blank range.

Dos Santos, who worked in construction and at a pizzeria, was not involved in crime, she said.

Witnesses told her he was wounded in the leg when police opened fire in an alley crowded with people trying to flee.

Then police "came right up to him and executed him," she said.

"It was an execution. They came to kill."

He left behind a newborn son, she said.

