Nepal is witnessing skyrocketing coronavirus cases in a scenario that appears to be chillingly familiar to its neighbour India which is currently at the centre of a Covid-19 storm.

The country's more than 1770 km long, open and porous border with India has likely exacerbated the situation in the landlocked state, which also borders China.

"It's almost impossible to halt and regulate the movement of people despite having border checkpoints. This has made Nepal vulnerable to the Indian Covid variant virus as India's Modi failed to handle the Covid situation and was rather busy in petty politics and encouraged mass religious gatherings," says Arun Budhathoki, a local journalist in the country.

The increasing lockdown restrictions have left thousands, including those like Budhathoki, finding it difficult to deal with the economic fallout and the prevailing fear in the country about how bad the virus could get.

Just in the past seven days, the country has seen a more than 100 percent increase in the number of cases.

The situation wasn't always this desperate. In early April, the country had around 100 cases per day, now, the cases are fast approaching 10,000 cases per day.

The country's prime minister KP Sharma Oli, like his Indian counterpart, has been severely criticised for mishandling the virus, putting politics ahead of healthcare.

"Prime Minister Oli was busy fighting to salvage his position, and the government wasn't anticipating a deadlier second wave and had no proper preparation to tackle it," says Budhathoki speaking to TRT World.

While country's around the world restricted or banned flights to and from India, Nepal's government failed to implement any restrictions.

"It is mind-boggling to fathom the government's deplorable decision to allow flights from India," says Budhathoki adding that "our health infrastructure is fragile, and we do not know when additional vaccines will arrive."