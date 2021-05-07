Fifteen Palestinians were arrested in Israeli-occupied east Jerusalem overnight as Israeli police responded with brute force to protests being held against the forced eviction of Palestinian residents.

The second straight night of violence in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood was fuelled by the long-running legal case which centres on the homes of four Palestinian families claimed by Israeli settler Jews in the strategic district near Jerusalem's Old City. The case is due to go before the Israeli Supreme Court on Monday.

The violence came as Muslims prepared to mark the last Friday of the fasting month of Ramadan, with tens of thousands of Palestinian worshippers set to gather at the sacred Al Aqsa mosque compound.

Amid the attacks by extremist Jewish settlers on Palestinian residents, far-right Israeli lawmaker, Itamar Ben-Gvir, visited Sheikh Jarrah to voice his support for the Jewish settlers.