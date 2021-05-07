In pictures: Quds Day rallies denounce Israel, its ally US
WORLD
3 MIN READ
In pictures: Quds Day rallies denounce Israel, its ally USProtesters in Iran, Pakistan, Iraq, Gaza, and Syria hold pro-Palestinian rallies in an annual show of support.
Supporters of the Palestinian Hamas movement raise flags during a rally to mark Quds Day outside the Dome of the Rock Mosque at the Al Aqsa Mosque compound, in Jerusalem's Old City, May 7, 2021. / AFP
By Ayşe Nur Dok
May 7, 2021

People across several countries have marked the annual Quds Day (or Jerusalem Day), denouncing Israel and its ally US, and expressing solidarity with the Palestinians. 

Quds Day was launched by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the leader of Iran's 1979 revolution. It is held each year on the last Friday of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

Quds Day has been held annually since the early days of Iran's revolution in support of Palestinians, but this year did not feature the usual massive rallies due to Covid-19 limitations.

But despite Friday's restrictions, people came out "spontaneously" in several countries to show support for the Palestinians. 

"We have come here today in support of the oppressed people of Palestine and oppressed people everywhere, especially oppressed Muslims in the world. By gathering here we show that no matter how difficult the circumstances, be it coronavirus or other difficulties, we will stand by our ideals and will support them," Iranian woman, Atiyeh Nadafi said in Tehran.

RECOMMENDED

READ MORE:Does Iran’s Quds Day help the Palestinian cause?

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
