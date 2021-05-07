Dr Harsh Awasi, 31, after treating his patients drives some four miles away from his private clinic, Awasthi's Homoeopathic Clinic, to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, where all the 700 beds designated to Covid-19 patients are occupied. He doesn't provide any care to the patients, but distributes food packets to the attendants accompanying them.

The hospital is situated in the Indian capital, New Delhi, and sees a huge rush of patients everyday. The country is currently going through a pernicious second wave, a spike so steep the increase is nearly vertical on a graph.

There are many instances where entire families are infected, which has led to an immense burden on an already overwhelmed healthcare system that has endured over 21 million cases and over 230,000 deaths.

Dr Awasi visits multiple hospitals a day and then heads back to his clinic in Laxmi Nagar, where he treats his patients until the evening. While it's a journey that makes him more susceptible to the virus, he says all he can do is take precautions - but will not stop going out to serve others.

“People are losing money getting medicines that are being sold at double the price and in these conditions I feel providing needy people with something is God’s work,” he said.

Experts say the healthcare system is close to collapse, as many hospitals are running out of intensive care beds, medicines, and most vitally – oxygen supplies. Workers at crematoriums and graveyards are working around the clock and many are sleeping on the premises. There is no respite, as the bodies keep piling up.

It has also sparked concern over the actual number of Covid-19 deaths. Many news reports are highlighting the discrepancies in the official figures and the actual death toll.

Jitender Singh Shunty, 58, is the supervisor of a crematorium situated in Old Seemapuri in New Delhi. He hasn't seen his family in days and keeps food and clothes in his vehicle parked outside the crematorium.

Shunty says the virus has not spared any sections of society with the poor being the worst affected, who don't have money to transport their dead in a vehicle or an ambulance for the last rites.

To tackle this, Shunty’s NGO Shaheed Bhagat Singh Sewa Dal, which he founded in the late1990s, goes to impoverished households to collect their dead.

“I myself go to houses and pick and wrap the victims in cloth. It’s so disheartening to cremate bodies who are half my age,” he said.