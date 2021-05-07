Police targeting drug traffickers have raided a slum in Rio de Janeiro and at least one officer and two dozen others died after being shot, authorities said.

The civil police’s press office on Thursday confirmed the death of the cop and 24 alleged “criminals."

A police helicopter flew low over the Jacarezinho favela as heavily armed men fled police by leaping from roof to roof, according to images shown on local television.

Police reject execution claims

One woman said that she saw police kill a badly wounded man she described as helpless and unarmed who they found after he had fled into her house.

Felipe Curi, a detective in Rio’s civil police, denied there had been any executions. “There were no suspects killed. They were all traffickers or criminals who tried to take the lives of our police officers and there was no other alternative,” he said during a press conference.

Police had to struggle to enter the favela because of concrete barriers built by the criminals, according to the detective. Shooting spread throughout the community. During the operation, several people Curi described as criminals invaded neighbouring houses trying to hide.

Six were arrested, he said.