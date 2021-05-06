As the second wave of Covid-19 is wreaking havoc across several developing countries, the vaccine rollout has become one of the most crucial agents in slowing down the pandemic.

Developed nations have increased their rollouts to considerable levels, thanks to their strong economies and easy access to vaccines such as Astrazeneca, Pfizer&BioNTech, Moderna, Sputnik V and other Chinese vaccines.

But for many underdeveloped and developing states, securing supply that is proportionate to the size of their respective populations, has become an arduous task.

Pfizer&BioNTech and Moderna have developed vaccines by deploying genetic molecules called RNA by making a breakthrough in the field.

However, they are not so commonly used apart from the US, the EU and certain countries due to the limited supply and difficulties of transporting to remote areas.

Both these vaccines need storing in deep freezers where the temperatures require to be at around -70°C and -20°C for Pfizer&BioNTech and Moderna, respectively.

While several parts of the world are reeling from the devastation caused by the coronavirus, a German vaccine maker CureVac could potentially offer hope to the unvaccinated world.

Like other vaccine developers using RNA, CureVac has long been working on the same technology as it is on the verge of an announcement over its late-stage clinical trials.

CureVac has certain advantages over others, including two RNA vaccines, because it can be stored at refrigerator temperatures. This fact will allow nations to transfer the vaccines to remote, hard-hit parts of the world.

CureVac’s co-founder, biologist Ingmar Hoerr, who has 25 years of experience in the RNA technology field, has long ago believed to code RNA into molecules.

Despite establishing the company in 2001, earlier than other rivals, CureVac fell behind them in developing the vaccine using RNA.

In 2019, it was supported by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations(C.E.P.I.) for $34 million in its research and tests.