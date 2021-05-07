Britain has withdrawn its Royal Navy vessels from the waters off Jersey but said it would remain on standby to support the Channel island.

France and Britain both deployed maritime patrol vessels to the area after a flotilla of French trawlers sailed in protest to Jersey's main harbour and a French minister suggested that Paris might cut electricity to the island.

The posturing by the historic rivals was sparked by a protest by 50-70 French fishing boats, which gathered outside Jersey's main port on Thursday morning, raising fears of a blockade.

That prompted British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to send two Royal Navy gunboats to the area, with France following suit with two of its own coast patrol vessels.

"We won't be intimidated by these manoeuvres," French Europe Minister Clement Beaune told AFP.

EU appeals for calm

The latest flare-up has been caused by a dispute over fishing rights and licensing following Britain's departure from the European Union.

The irate mariners set off flares and entered the island's main harbour, in the first major dispute between France and Britain over fishing rights in the wake of Brexit.

The European Union appealed for calm, but also accused the UK of not respecting the terms of the post-Brexit trade deal agreed to by the two sides.

At dawn, French trawlers could be seen massed in front of the Saint Helier port on Jersey, a self-governing territory that is dependent on Britain for defence.

Jersey lies just off France's northern coast and its rich fishing waters were previously open to French boats.

"It's incredible to have succeeded in getting everyone together," fisherman Camille Lecureuil told AFP onboard his boat from the port of Carteret on the French coast.

Ludovic Lazaro, a French fisherman from Granville, told AFP that "we're not really blocking. We're all outside the port."

But the departure of a cargo ship in Saint Helier was being held up, he said.

"The port captain in Jersey doesn't want to let the cargo ship out if everyone is around here. He wants everyone to leave," he said.

'Situation is very calm overall'

The British navy vessels HMS Severn and HMS Tamar arrived in Jersey's waters to "monitor the situation," the UK government said on Thursday, while a French military source said "the situation is very calm overall".

Johnson spoke to Jersey Chief Minister John Le Fondre on Wednesday, when the pair "stressed the urgent need for a de-escalation in tensions," according to a statement.

French boats leave Jersey waters: fishermen

Roughly 50 French fishing boats that converged on the Channel island of Jersey on Thursday to protest against new rules on access to its waters have begun to head home, one of the fishermen told AFP.

Jersey officials "are sticking to their positions," said Lazaro, based at the nearby French port of Granville, after his colleagues met with local authorities.

"Now it's down to the ministers to find an agreement. We are not going to be able to do much," he said.