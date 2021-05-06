French threats to cut off the electricity of the largest island between England and France, known as Jersey, has resulted in London sending two armed vessels to monitor the situation.

According to the British government, the craft - HMS Tamar and HMS Severn - were sent to "monitor the situation".

The French government has been accused of using tactics normally associated with Russia in a bid to pressure the island to remove restrictions it placed on fishing boats from mainland France post-Brexit.

One British government source speaking to a London newspaper said that even the Nazis didn't threaten to cut off the electricity to the island when they invaded during World War II.

Jersey gets more than 95 percent of its electricity through undersea cables from France, which is only 22km away from the coast. In contrast, Jersey is more than 137km from the English coast, meaning the UK government could do little to help the beleaguered island in the face of French threats.

The dispute arose last week after Jersey officials exercised their post-Brexit powers to choose how many French fishing vessels could enter the island's waters.

Jersey issued licenses to 41 vessels, and they would have access 11 days per year, down from more than 70 odd boats, which fished for an average of 40 days.

The new arrangement has French fishermen in Granville, a seaside town opposite Jersey fuming and French officials threatening to starve the island into submission.

As part of the new fishing regime, French fishermen were also asked to equip their boats with devices to monitor their locations.

French fishermen, for their part, complain that they have been having difficulty gaining the necessary license to fish in British coastal waters. During the Brexit negotiations, fishing rights were a key source of tensions between London and Brussels.