WORLD
3 MIN READ
Qatari finance minister arrested over alleged embezzlement
Ali Sherif al Emadi has been minister of finance in Qatar since 2013 and sits on the board of its powerful $300 billion sovereign wealth fund, the Qatar Investment Authority. He is also chairman of the board of directors of Qatar National Bank.
Qatari finance minister arrested over alleged embezzlement
Qatar's Minister of Finance Ali Sherif al Emadi speaks at the Qatar UK Business and Investment Forum in London, Britain, March 27, 2017. / Reuters
By Ayşe Nur Dok
May 6, 2021

Qatar Finance Minister Ali Sherif al Emadi has been arrested for questioning over allegations of embezzlement, abuse of power and crimes related to the public sector, according to a statement carried by state news agency QNA.

An investigation is under way, the statement added.

Emadi has been minister of finance in the wealthy Gulf Arab state since 2013 and sits on the board of its powerful $300 billion sovereign wealth fund, the Qatar Investment Authority.

He is also chairman of the board of directors of Qatar National Bank, the largest lender in the Middle East and Africa.

Economic policies during oil price crash

Emadi steered Qatar's economic policies during the 2014-2015 oil price crash that prompted the tiny nation — as well as other Gulf countries — to accelerate plans to diversify the economy.

Qatar, a leading producer of liquefied natural gas, saw its economy shrink by 3.7 percent last year due to the coronavirus crisis and lower global energy demand.

The contraction, however, was smaller than expected and the smallest in the Gulf region, according to International Monetary Fund data.

RECOMMENDED

Emadi was named as 2020’s best minister in the region by The Banker, an international financial magazine that organises an annual celebration of finance ministers.

READ MORE:Three months since the Qatar blockade lifted, what's changed?

Investment on infrastructure

Qatar, which next year will host the football World Cup, has invested heavily in infrastructure over the past few years ahead of the event, which means spending on major projects is set to decrease this year, the Finance Ministry has said.

READ MORE:The 2022 Qatar World Cup and the battle of narratives

Real gross domestic product is expected to grow 2.2 percent this year thanks to the rollout of vaccines, a gradual easing of coronavirus-related restrictions and an increase in oil demand and prices. 

READ MORE:Qatar withstood a punitive blockade. What comes next?

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye's 2023 earthquakes inflicted $250B in damage: Erdogan
Türkiye’s Fidan meets EU enlargement commissioner, renews call for deeper cooperation
Oman hosts second round of indirect Iran-US talks amid rising tensions: officials
EU asks TikTok to change 'addictive design', Snapchat next on radar
Beirut to transfer over 300 Syrian prisoners to Damascus under new deal
Iran says US reviewed 'preliminary plan' in Oman talks
Pakistan blames India for deadly mosque bombing in Islamabad; New Delhi rejects claims
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years