The Israeli army has shot and killed a Palestinian teenager in the West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

Sixteen-year-old Said Youssef Muhammad Oudeh "succumbed to his grave wounds caused by live bullets" fired by Israeli troops in the northern Odla area near Nablus, the ministry added.

The Palestine Red Crescent confirmed having recovered the body of a young man.

It said another young man was wounded by the shots and had been hospitalised.

Contacted by AFP, the Israeli army said that Molotov cocktails were thrown at soldiers "during a routine operation south of Nablus".

"The soldiers acted to stop the suspects by opening fire on them," the army said, adding that no soldiers were injured and that the incident would be investigated.

Palestinian presidency condemns killing

"The Israeli occupation government continues to insist on proceeding with the same policy of killings and field executions ... in contradiction to legitimacy and international humanitarian laws," Nabil Abu Rudeineh, a spokesman for the Palestinian presidency, said.