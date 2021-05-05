Srinagar — It was obvious. There were early indications and warnings of an impending second wave of Covid-19 in Indian-administered Kashmir. Even a cursory glance at the daily figures of new cases should have sounded the alarms: the virus had begun to spread rapidly since mid-March — 94 cases on March 15; 140 infections on March 20; 309 on March 28; and then the curve shot up abruptly as if a monster were raising its head. But authorities apathetically continued with festivals and revelry.

On March 24, when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited people to visit Tulip Garden in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir registered 195 new Covid-19 cases, a two-fold increase from the numbers recorded just 10 days before. And 10 days later, on April 4, when Srinagar’s Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu invited people to visit the much-hyped Tulip Garden, located at the foothills of Zabarwan mountain range, the region recorded a spike of 573 new coronavirus cases.

The numbers were not only alarming; they were plainly indicating Kashmir was in the middle of a second Covid-19 wave. Critics and experts rang the alarm bells, but their concerns fell on deaf ears and the administration organised a six-day Tulip Festival to promote tourism, inviting thousands of tourists and locals to see the blooming flowers, attend concerts and other events. On April 8, when the Tulip Festival concluded, Jammu and Kashmir recorded a surge of 835 new Covid-19 cases.

In the name of tourism

Doctors Association Kashmir president and influenza expert, Dr Nisar-ul-Hassan has little doubt as to what's behind the second wave. “Once we were seeing that it (second wave) was knocking at our door, we should have closed entry, for there were deadlier variants. We should have closed the entry to tourists here,” Nisar tells TRT World.

Nisar says as soon as there were indications of the resurgence of the virus, the administration should have prepared itself, imposed restrictions and expedited the vaccination process. “To be honest, when they closed schools on the one hand, cases were rising outside, there was an influx of tourists, there were variants outside and there was every possibility those variants would sneak in through tourists…they allowed the tourists to come in flocks,” Nisar adds.

On the condition of anonymity, a junior resident posted at Sri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital (SMHS), Srinagar, and who has been treating Covid-19 patients since last year, tells TRT World that there is a connection between the influx of tourists and the rapid surge in coronavirus cases in the Valley. “When a tourist comes to Kashmir, he meets several people, he goes shopping, visits places…it’s a chain,” the doctor says.

But what stopped the administration from acting on time?

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leader Syed Ruhullah Mehdi says that it was because of a lack of accountability that made them complacent. When Covid-19 cases started to rise in Kashmir Valley, “they were busy crowding the place to satisfy their need to do PR for their bosses in New Delhi,” Ruhullah says.

After Jammu and Kashmir was downgraded to a federally-controlled territory on August 5, 2019, the Indian government appointed handpicked representatives to run the administration in the region. As of now, in the absence of a locally elected government or representatives, the affairs of government are in the hands of bureaucracy.

Critics of the Indian government and those of the administration in Kashmir say that the ruling dispensation in New Delhi have been busy trying to portray the situation in Kashmir as normal. Syed Ruhullah says that the government of India, led by the Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, wanted to reinforce that narrative after the August 5, 2019 decision of stripping the region of its quasi-autonomous status.

While the administration says the tourism-related events and festivals in Srinagar in March and April were critical for the resurgence of tourism that provides livelihood to thousands of people, Syed Ruhullah says more than tourism, Kashmir needs peace to thrive.

“It was an orchestrated exercise by the administration to help the government of India,” the National Conference leader and a former minister says.

Ruhullah’s party member, Imran Nabi Dar, who is also party spokesperson, says that it was a tricky situation for the administration to choose between the resurgence of tourism and putting in restrictions. “But the administration should have given priority to human lives,” Imran Nabi says.

He says when the cases were rising in Kashmir and elsewhere, like Maharashtra, “it was a foolish act on their part to have big events and nobody gave a hoot to all the precautions that needed to be taken,” the NC spokesperson says.

The NC leader says the administration should have ensured some basic protocols and precautions if they wanted to let tourism-related activities continue.

Imran Nabi calls it a “blunder” by the administration to let the hundreds of thousands of tourists to visit and says it takes “common sense and not some rocket science” to make the right decisions. “There is an inherent problem in the bureaucratic set-up: they don’t feel accountable to anyone."

Nisar says the experts had warned well in advance about the second wave. He had predicted – and rightly so – the second wave would be worse. But the only predictable element of this virus is its unpredictability, he says.

Flawed testing