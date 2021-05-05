As India reports an eye popping number of cases every day during its worst phase of the pandemic, hospitals have been forced to turn away patients as critical supplies of oxygen and medicines run short.

Media outlets in the country and around the world drew attention to the horrific condition of the country’s public and private health infrastructure, which has been pushed beyond the brink.

In response to the unprecedented public health emergency, people have taken to bypassing conventional lines of communication and turned to social platforms like Twitter to crowdsource help for hospital beds and oxygen cylinders.

Research conducted by the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab (DFRLab) explored how Indians used Twitter to coordinate resources for one another in the absence of a robust state response to the health crisis.

Using Twint, an open-source intelligence tool, DFRLab analysed the activity of SOS tweets by Indian users between March 1 and April 21.

A combination of more than 20 keywords related to the most common medical resources (oxygen, plasma donation, hospital beds) were paired with combinations of words associated with assistance (help, require, needed) to filter out relevant SOS tweets.

In total, 81.63 million tweets were yielded from users directly asking for help or responding with a relevant link over the timeframe.

The most requested medical supplies were related to sourcing or refilling oxygen cylinders, accounting for 36.9 million of the total tweets. Antiviral drug Remdesivir was the next most requested with 14.1 million tweets, followed by 13.9 million tweets for procuring hospital beds.

While a total of six million SOS messages were recorded during the month of March, the dataset found the number of SOS tweets increased over sevenfold to 41 million between April 8-14.

On April 8, the country had recorded its then-highest single day increase of new infections with 131,787 cases. Over the coming weeks, that number would skyrocket to over 380,000 new daily cases.