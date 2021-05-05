Facebook has said former president Donald Trump won’t return to the platform — for now.

The social network’s quasi-independent Oversight Board voted to uphold his ban from the platform after his account was suspended four months ago for inciting violence that led to the deadly January 6 Capitol riot.

"Given the seriousness of the violations and the ongoing risk of violence, Facebook was justified in suspending Mr. Trump's accounts on January 6 and extending that suspension on January 7," the board said after its review.

While upholding the suspension, the board faulted Facebook in a statement for the way it made the decision.

The board said it “was not appropriate for Facebook to impose an ‘indefinite’ suspension" and that the platform was seeking to avoid its responsibilities by applying “a vague, standardless penalty” and then referring the case to the board to resolve.

“Indefinite penalties of this sort do not pass the international smell test," oversight board co-chair Michael McConnell said in a conference call with reporters.

“We are not cops, reigning over the realm of social media.”

READ MORE: Twitter, Facebook block Donald Trump's accounts from posting

Trump reiterates election fraud claim

Trump reiterated his claims that voter fraud caused his election loss to Joe Biden last November, shortly after Facebook oversight board ruling.

"Had gutless and clueless MINORITY Leader Mitch McConnell ... fought to expose all of the corruption that was presented at the time, with more found since, we would have had a far different Presidential result," he said in a statement.

The board agreed with Facebook that that two of Trump’s posts “severely violated” the content standards of both Facebook and Instagram.

“We love you. You’re very special,” he said in the first post, and “great patriots” and “remember this day forever” in the second.