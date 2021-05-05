A Turkish mosque in the Alpine community of Albertville in France was subjected to an arson attack on Tuesday.

The announcement was made by the Milli Gorus Islamic Confederation (CIMG) on their social media platform.

"Dear devotees, our mosque was set on fire last night. Thank God no one was injured. We noticed a person poured gasoline and set fire to our mosque gate, we have warned law enforcement, and an investigation will be carried out," said the statement by the mosque authorities.

Surveillance cameras recorded the scene where a man is seen approaching the mosque's gate before lighting the fire.

The latest attack follows a string of such acts of vandalism on other mosques across France.

Last week for the second time in one month, the walls of the Avicenna mosque and Islamic cultural centre in Rennes were defaced with slogans such as "Wake up France", "We warned you, immigration kills" and "No Islamization."

Officials have yet to apprehend the attackers.

Muslim worshippers in the French city Bordeaux also recently experienced an incident of hate crime as the mosque construction site was defaced with Islamophobic graffiti.

The Muslim Association of Talence announced the attack on their official Facebook page calling the messages "racist, hateful and Islamophobic."

Messages on the entrance read "stop with your mosques" and other offensive slurs.