Kim Kardashian has been named in an international art smuggling row involving an ancient Roman sculpture that was imported from Italy under the celebrity’s name.

US prosecutors last week called for the statue fragment, which was seized at a port in Los Angeles five years ago, to be returned to Italy as Italian archaeologists say it had been "looted, smuggled and illegally exported."

According to court documents, the importer’s name was listed as ‘“Kim Kardashian DBA Noel Roberts Trust' in Woodland Hills, California" and it referred to an invoice "for the sale of the defendant statue by Vervoordt to Noel Robert Trust."

The Noel Roberts Trust is an entity that makes real estate purchases and sales for Kardashian and her estranged husband Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian is an American internet sensation who gained international recognition through her reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The raven-haired star is also a founder of multiple beauty and fashion brands, and was recently named on Forbes' World Billionaire List 2021. She has been married to famous rapper Kanye West since 2014, and together they share four children, though rumours of divorce continue to surround the couple who are said to be living separate lives.

Kardashian's spokesman told the British newspaper, the Daily Mail, that she had no idea that the statue had been bought under her name.

“We believe it may have been purchased using her name without authorisation and because it was never received, she was unaware of the transaction,” the spokesman said.

Ancient Roman sculpture