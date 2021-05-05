The last time Turks and Arabs fought side by side also marked the end of unity under the Ottoman Empire. After the last stand in World War I in the deserts of Libya to the Tigris River of Iraq and the Dardanelles Straits, Turks and Arabs were driven apart. This was followed by a history written by pro-Western elitists to sew discord between both by pointing out the policy decisions of minority groups within both communities.

Turks were told that the Arabs betrayed them; Arabs were told that the Turks colonised them. Despite the efforts of secular elitists, both sides entered a historic phase in which ties were restored and new relationships built.

As the people of Idlib put it: “Our graves in the Dardenelles were next to each other, now our drops of blood are mixed in Idlib….We are blood brothers”. These statements followed the death of 33 Turkish soldiers in Idlib who were deployed to the region to protect 3.3 million Arabs from getting slaughtered at the hands of the Assad regime, Russia and Iran.

The alignment had begun in 2016 when Turks and Arabs launched a joint military operation to eradicate the Daesh terror group from Syria’s north and were followed by two other joint military operations against the YPG terror group in northwest and northeast of Syria. Both terror groups inflicted harm and threatened both nations alike.

Arabs were attacked, displaced, killed, and tortured by Daesh and the YPG, and Turks were targets of bombing and suicide attacks. In all four military operations, the Turkish Armed Forces and the Syrian National Army made immense sacrifices to ensure civilian safety.

While the joining of forces started in Syria, it took place at a much higher level in Libya. Similar to the battle against the Italian colonial power, Turks and Arabs again joined forces and achieved military victory. At that time, the founding father of the Turkish Republic was organising the resistance against the Italians.

More than a hundred years later, the Turks were again ‘organising’ the resistance in Libya against the warlord Khalifa Haftar backed by an international coalition. However, the Turkish-Arab alliance proved to be capable of winning the war, and opening the way for the political peace process in Libya.

Moreover, the Turks played an essential role in ensuring Qatar's independence by deploying military forces to Doha. At that time, many speculated that Turkey's troop deployment prevented a military takeover or a toppling of the Qatari government at the hands of foreign powers.