TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkish Airlines becomes first major carrier to see profit amid pandemic
Turkish Airlines wraps up first quarter of 2021 with $41 million real operating loss and $61 million net profit despite the effects of the crisis caused by Covid-19.
Turkish Airlines becomes first major carrier to see profit amid pandemic
Turkish Airlines' cargo revenue posts a 77 percent increase compared with the same period in 2020. / AA
Nuran GunduzNuran Gunduz
May 5, 2021

Turkish Airlines has reaped $1.8 billion total revenue in the first quarter of 2021, down 29 percent year-on-year amid pandemic-related travel restrictions around the world, the flag carrier announced.

"In this difficult time, Turkish Airlines managed to wrap up the first quarter of 2021 with $41 million real operating loss and $61 million net profit despite the effects of the crisis caused by Covid-19," the company said in a written statement.

As for the cargo revenue, which is 46 percent of the total revenue, the airline posted a 77 percent increase compared to the same period in 2020.

In the January-March period that saw a 48 percent decrease in its passenger capacity, Turkish Airlines carried a total of 6.4 million passengers with 74 percent load factor at domestic flights and 61 percent load factor at international flights.

READ MORE: Turkey's e-commerce sector sees sharp increase of 66 percent amid pandemic

'Coming through with flying colours'

Commenting on the financial results, Turkish Airlines CEO Ilker Ayci said: "As the pandemic process continues with devastating effects on the global aviation industry, this performance can only be described as 'coming through with flying colours'."

This success, he underlined, is a result of the combination of the company's national sense of duty, professional capability and experience in crisis management.

RECOMMENDED

"We will continue to work with the same selflessness in order to leave behind these dark days and continue to strengthen in the sky," he said.

World's fifth-biggest air cargo carrier

As of the end of April, Turkish Airlines owns a fleet of 362 aircraft, with 231 narrow-body and 106 wide-body, along with 25 cargo aircraft.

According to February 2021 data, Turkish Cargo became the fifth-biggest air cargo carrier in the world with record growth in the cargo market.

Turkish Cargo enlarged its flight network strength with a 33 percent capacity increase in the first quarter of 2021.

READ MORE:Istanbul Airport ranks in world's top 5-star airports

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump offers to mediate between Egypt and Ethiopia over dam
Trump rules out Insurrection Act in Minnesota for now
Syria makes Kurdish national language, grants national rights to Kurds
US congress members visit Copenhagen to support Denmark and Greenland as Trump hardens stance
Syria launches operation against YPG terrorists in Aleppo's Deir Hafir
Türkiye, Oman review regional diplomacy in talks between foreign ministers
Germany weighs deploying Eurofighters, naval vessels to Greenland in NATO Arctic security push
Russia blocking progress in Ukraine peace talks: Zelenskyy
Trump threatens tariffs on countries opposing US takeover of Greenland
YPG continues to block civilians from using safe humanitarian corridor: Syrian officials
Fugitive linked to Russian envoy's killing changes name, lives in Canada
Turkish artist's exhibition in London blends art, Darwish's poetry to reflect Gaza's story
Torrential rains, floods kill over 100 across southern Africa
Italy seeks NATO presence in Arctic amid Greenland tensions
Gaza admin chief secures one-year budget, pushes for World Bank-backed reconstruction fund