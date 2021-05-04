Dogecoin price has spiked after billionaires Elon Musk and Mark Cuban tweeted about the meme-based cryptocurrency.

It's value increased by over 26 percent in the last 24 hours trading at $0.505 on Tuesday, according to data from Coin Metrics at 1510GMT.

The spike comes after Tesla chief Musk tweeted about his consistent endorsement of the cryptocurrency, calling himself the "The Dogefather," and referenced his planned appearance on "Saturday Night Live" on Twitter.

Musk's tweets on the cryptocurrency in February sent its price soaring over 60 percent.

Mark Cuban, owner of basketball team the Dallas Mavericks, also tweeted about the token several times on Monday, saying "a joke is now legit"

eToro, Gemini Listings

The Shiba Inu dog-branded token on Tuesday also topped previous record price of $0.47 on April 16, shooting up to $0.577 during the European trading hours, according to coindesk.

According to the newsite, the spike was also fuelled by multi-asset brokerage platform eToro and digital currency exchange company Gemini announcing support for the cryptocurrency.