British-Iranian national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been in an Iranian prison since 2016 and her arrest has now kicked up a diplomatic storm between Tehran and London.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe's husband Richard has accused authorities of illegally arresting his wife and using her as a pawn to settle a 40-year-old debt between the British government and Tehran.

Although the British are yet to acknowledge that Zaghari-Ratcliffe's freedom was subservient to the UK paying off the $554 million debt to Iran, its Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Sunday came closer to accepting that Zaghari-Ratcliffe was being held state hostage by the Iranians.

He confirmed that her fate was tied to not only the $554 million debt London owed to Tehran, but also the outcome of talks in Vienna.

The major point of contention in Vienna is over which portions of the sanctions the US will agree to lift against Iran. Other problems are whether Tehran will show any will in reciprocating, and taking steps to satisfy the UN nuclear watchdog, the IAEA.

The UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has vowed that his country was doing “everything we can” to free Zaghari-Ratcliffe from captivity by Iranian authorities.

Iran arrested the British-Iranian aid worker, who worked for the Thomson Reuters Foundation, at the airport in April 2016. She had been in Tehran after visiting family with her daughter.

She was sentenced to five years of imprisonment for plotting to overthrow the Iranian government.

Just a few weeks after she finished her five-year sentence, an Iranian court sentenced Zaghari-Ratcliffe to another year in prison and a one-year ban from leaving the country was added for the propaganda against the Islamic System.

Zaghari is currently free on bail, but there is little freedom for her, for she has been living under house arrest for over a year. Her feet are tied with electronic shackles and she cannot move more than 300 metres away from her father’s home in Tehran.

Her lawyer will file a protest within the time stated by law.

The Iranian court recently gave a new verdict on her detention, extending her imprisonment by another year. The UK government was quick to condemn the court decision, calling it "inhumane".

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said: "This is a totally inhumane and wholly unjustified decision."