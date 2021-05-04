French far-right leader Marine Le Pen has been acquitted of breaking hate speech laws in late 2015 when she posted images of Daesh atrocities on Twitter.

After the hearing on Tuesday, Le Pen's defence lawyers said that freedom of expression had been safeguarded.

Le Pen had displayed the three images, including one of the decapitated body of American journalist James Foley, after a prominent television interviewer compared her party to the terror group.

She had previously said she tweeted the images to highlight the absurdity of the comparison and had denied any wrongdoing, calling the trial politically motivated.

READ MORE: 'Islamo-Leftism,' a new weapon against critics takes shape in France