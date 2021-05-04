Lebanon and Israel have resumed US-mediated talks on a dispute about their Mediterranean Sea border.

Negotiations between the old foes began in October to try to resolve the dispute which has held up hydrocarbon exploration in the potentially gas-rich area, but the talks stalled. Tuesday talks will reopen issues of border issues to both sides.

The countries held several rounds of talks hosted by the United Nations at a peacekeepers base in southern Lebanon, the culmination of three years of diplomacy by the United States.

Resolving the border issue could pave the way for lucrative oil and gas deals on both sides.

And Lebanon's economy needs all the help it can get. Its unprecedented financial meltdown has pushed most Lebanese into poverty since 2019 and has sent the price of staple foods soaring.

What is the background to Lebanon and Israel talks?

Lebanon and Israel are still technically at war. They have no diplomatic relations.

Israel invaded Lebanon twice during the country’s 1975-1990 civil war to battle Palestinians who had launched cross-border attacks, and it occupied a strip of territory in southern Lebanon until 2000. The United Nations has monitored the land boundary since Israel withdrew from south Lebanon in 2000 at the end of the 22-year occupation.

In 2006, Israel and Lebanon's militant Hezbollah group fought a 34-day war to a draw.

The US has pushed for years for negotiations to resolve the dispute and brokered deals for two Gulf Arab states to establish full ties with Israel, but to no success.

Lebanon and Israel hold monthly tripartite indirect meetings in Naqoura to discuss violations along their border.

What is Lebanon and Israel's maritime dispute about?

The issue of the shared maritime border is sensitive, mainly because of a dispute over coastal drilling rights.

They each claim about 860 square kilometres (330 square miles) of the Mediterranean Sea as being within their own exclusive economic zones.

The two nations have been negotiating based on a map registered with the United Nations in 2011.

But Lebanon considers that map to have been based on wrong estimates and in April demanded an additional 1,430 sq km (552 sq miles) of sea farther south, which includes part of Israel's Karish gas field, according to Lebanese energy expert Laury Haytayan.

It also includes Block 72, a few kilometers east of Karish, which the Israeli government gave Noble Energy permission to conduct exploratory drilling in 2019.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun has said the demarcation line should start from the land point of Ras Naqoura, as defined under a 1923 agreement, and extend seaward in a trajectory that extends the disputed area.

Who benefits from the current border?

Israel already pumps gas from huge offshore fields elsewhere in its economic waters.

Israel’s Leviathan field, located 130 km (80 miles) off Israel’s coast, already supplies the Israeli domestic market and exports gas to Jordan and Egypt. Its shareholders include Chevron and Delek Drilling.

But Lebanon has yet to find commercial gas reserves in its own waters.

In February 2018, Lebanon signed its first contract for offshore drilling for oil and gas with a consortium comprising energy giants Total, ENI and Novatek.

Two blocks (4 and 9) in the eastern Mediterranean are part of the deal, but Israel claims that part of Block 9 belongs to the Jewish state.