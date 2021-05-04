WORLD
3 MIN READ
Armed assailants kill dozens in eastern Burkina Faso
The attack came a week after two Spanish journalists and an Irish conservationist were killed in an ambush by militants in the same region.
Armed assailants kill dozens in eastern Burkina Faso
FILE PHOTO: In this file photograph taken on September 29, 2015, Burkinabe soldiers patrol near the Presidental Security Regiment (RSP) military barracks in Ouagadougou. / AFP
By Gizem Taşkın
May 4, 2021

At least 30 people have been killed by gunmen in eastern Burkina Faso,  according to the government.

The attack occurred in Kodyel village in the Komandjari province near the border with Niger, government official Labidi Ouoba told the Associated Press by phone after fleeing the attack.

Militants surrounded the village and went house to house setting fire to them and killing people, said Ouoba.

“I ran early because the terrorists usually look for authorities. We all pray that peace comes back now in our country. We are tired,″ he said.

READ MORE :Militants execute European journalists in Burkina Faso

Europeans killed in ambush 

The attack comes exactly one week after two Spanish journalists and an Irish conservationist were killed and a Burkinabe soldier went missing when their anti-poaching patrol was ambushed by militants in the same region.

RECOMMENDED

That same day last week, 18 people were killed in Yattakou village in the country’s Sahel region.

Another resident, Mediempo Tandamba, who fled Monday’s attack said approximately 100 militants entered the town on motorcycles, tricycles and pick up trucks. Four of his brother’s children were killed.

“We are very afraid here today,” said Tandamba.

Burkina Faso’s ill-equipped army has been struggling to contain the spread of militants linked to al Qaeda and the Daesh who have killed thousands and displaced more than a million people.

Last year the government enlisted the help of volunteer fighters to help the army, but the volunteers have incurred retaliation by the militants who target them and the communities they help.

The militants killed civilians on Monday because the village had provided fighters to the volunteer program, said Heni Nsaibia, an analyst with the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project.

READ MORE:France urges West Africa to step up efforts in fight against militants

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Trump offers to mediate between Egypt and Ethiopia over dam
Trump rules out Insurrection Act in Minnesota for now
Syria makes Kurdish national language, grants national rights to Kurds
US congress members visit Copenhagen to support Denmark and Greenland as Trump hardens stance
Syria launches operation against YPG terrorists in Aleppo's Deir Hafir
Türkiye, Oman review regional diplomacy in talks between foreign ministers
Germany weighs deploying Eurofighters, naval vessels to Greenland in NATO Arctic security push
Russia blocking progress in Ukraine peace talks: Zelenskyy
Trump threatens tariffs on countries opposing US takeover of Greenland
YPG continues to block civilians from using safe humanitarian corridor: Syrian officials
Fugitive linked to Russian envoy's killing changes name, lives in Canada
Turkish artist's exhibition in London blends art, Darwish's poetry to reflect Gaza's story
Torrential rains, floods kill over 100 across southern Africa
Italy seeks NATO presence in Arctic amid Greenland tensions
Gaza admin chief secures one-year budget, pushes for World Bank-backed reconstruction fund