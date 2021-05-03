Turkey was the only country to help Libya's internationally recognised government during attacks in Tripoli by militias loyal to warlord Khalifa Haftar, Turkish foreign minister has said.

"In the face of the attacks on Tripoli, the legitimate government of Libya invited some countries, including us. Only Turkey replied in the affirmative to this call," Mevlut Cavusoglu said at a news conference alongside his Libyan counterpart Najla Mangouch in Tripoli on Monday.

He said Turkey's support for Libya under the deal on security and military cooperation prevented a civil war and human tragedy.

Turkey considers it important that Libya’s integrity, sovereignty, independence, and political unity are protected, Cavusoglu said.

The two top diplomats addressed economic cooperation, investments in Libya, and bilateral trade relations, and discussed the return of the Turkish private sector to Libya, according to Cavusoglu.

Mangouch stressed the "importance of Turkey's contribution to ending fighting and the stabilisation of the ceasefire throughout the country."

Meeting on bilateral and regional issues

Cavusoglu said he's happy to be in Libya with a large Turkish delegation including Defence Minister Hulusi Akar and Hakan Fidan, head of the National Intelligence Organisation.

He said Turkey will continue to stand by the Libyans and Ankara will intensify the contacts in the coming days.