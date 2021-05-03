Prominent Asian-American business leaders have launched a five-year, $250 million drive to support the causes of Asian-Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI), vowing to set up a national infrastructure for a community targeted by a rising number of racial attacks.

Organisers said on Monday that an online launch event on Tuesday will feature former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton.

The Asian American Foundation will invest its initial funding — described by organisers as the largest-ever philanthropic effort to support the AAPI community — in three key areas: anti-hate programmes, education, and data and research.

The foundation's board, which committed $125 million, is chaired by Li Lu, founder of hedge fund Himalaya Capital, and includes several prominent AAPI business leaders including billionaires Jerry Yang, the co-founder of Yahoo, and Joseph Tsai, co-founder of Alibaba Group Holding.

Companies such as Coca-Cola Co, Walmart Inc, Citigroup Inc, Amazon.com Inc, UBS Group AG and the National Basketball Association have contributed another $125 million, according to the foundation.

Fastest-growing demographic group

The organisation means to fill in gaps that have long constrained AAPI community organisations, which receive less than 0.5 percent of charitable foundation-giving even though Asian Americans represent about 6 percent of the US population.

The effort bolsters the emergence of Asian Americans as a political and cultural force, particularly in the wake of a spate of anti-Asian hate crimes in the last year.

The 23-million-strong community is the country's fastest-growing demographic group and saw a massive surge in voter turnout in last year's presidential election.

An Atlanta-area mass shooting in March, which included six women of Asian descent among the eight dead, further galvanised national advocates.