The recent shooting of Cecil of the Lion provoked headlines all over the world. But despite the global outrage, hundreds of Westerners come to South Africa every year to hunt and kill wild animals. We interview Neil Greenwood from the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW). He’s the Regional Director for Southern Africa.

Tourism brings in big revenue for South Africa. Since the mid-1900s, wildlife has been a major attraction for many visitors from abroad. Safari tourism usually takes the form of “photographic safaris” which are game watching safaris in national parks, private game reserves and protected areas where no hunting of wildlife is allowed and there is minimum disruption of wildlife. But thousands of tourists are paying to kill. Hunting is legally permitted in South Africa and “hunting safaris” are held on hunting concessions scattered throughout South Africa. But some of these hunts may take place in “protected areas bordering national or provincial parks,” according to Neil Greenwood.