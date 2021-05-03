Kolkata, India — India’s dominant Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had a woeful Sunday after being defeated in three key state elections.

Three of four major states of India – with about 20 percent of the country's population – voted against the BJP, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday afternoon.

The southern Indian state of Kerala re-elected the Left Democratic Front (LDF), defying a four decade-long record of alternating between leftists and centrists.

The Nipah virus attack of 2018, the two floods in 2018 and 2019, were followed by a couple of state and nationwide Covid-19 outbreaks in 2020 and 2021. In the end, it helped the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) led LDF.

“The chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan guaranteed a smooth supply of very good quality food through an efficient public distribution network, not as alms but as people’s right to food, it ensured LDF’s successive victories,” Kerala journalist and political commentator Gouridasan Nair told TRT World.

In the other southern state of Tamil Nadu, the anti-right and social justice-driven secular Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) defeated the BJP and its local ally.

BJP was apprehensive of its victory in the eastern state of Assam, owing to a controversial citizenship law passed in national parliament in 2019 that unnerved both its Muslims and the ethnic majority.

However, BJP bagged Assam with its local allies.

Defeat in West Bengal

BJP encountered the most emphatic defeat in the other eastern state of West Bengal, the fourth most populous province of India, where Muslims make up about 30 percent.

Besides Kerala, the BJP has never won West Bengal since India’s independence in 1947.

While it bagged more than 70 seats – its highest ever – the incumbent All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) won more than two-thirds majority in the 294 member state legislative assembly. AITC got nearly 48 percent of popular votes, the highest ever by the party.

Political observers cited several reasons for the BJP’s defeat.

“It would always be difficult for the BJP to win Bengal. Out of every 100 voters 70 are Hindus and 30 are Muslims. BJP would not get Muslim votes and thus they will have to extract 40-45% of the votes to win an election from 70 Hindu voters, it is a tall ask,” senior journalist and political commentator Debasish Bhattacharya told TRT World.

The lack of BJP’s organisation at the grass roots level in Bengal and “direct cash and services transfer schemes” by the state’s ever-competitive chief minister Mamata Banerjee, were cited as another drawback for the BJP.

Interestingly, a sizable period of Bengal’s politics was dominated by the Communists and the Congress, who formed an alliance in 2021, but failed to win even one seat for the first time.

The middle space, occupied by the left and the Congress, is squeezed out, said Ranabir Samaddar, a noted political scientist.

“The janus-faced left’s progressive faction went to AITC, while the power-loving and regressive section of the left went to the BJP, leaving the left dry,” Samaddar told TRT World.

Between 2014 and 2019, according to the national poll of India, the BJP’s vote share in Bengal shot from 17 to 40 percent, while the Communists’ Hindu vote dropped from 29 to 6 percent, indicating a 23 percent gain for the BJP at the cost of the left.

The independent Election Commission of India (ECI) planned an unprecedented eight-phase election deploying thousands of companies of central semi-military forces.