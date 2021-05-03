That familiar aroma with the mystical quality of being able to pull you out from a spell with the most devious and captivating of fragrances, has a profound history. If it weren’t for the Sufis, the coffee beans could still have been limited to Ethiopia, or Yemen at best. Still, when the magical beans were actually passed on to our mundane world, they mostly ended up being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Consider this.

The increased socialisation that came with the coffee culture did not just make the coffeehouses - kahvehane - a fertile ground for ideas, but also a cradle of conspiracies.

Coffee was new to the world, and so was the coffee culture. Istanbul got its first coffeehouse by 1555, and by 1570, Istanbul already had 600.

The growth was indeed magical. But so was the charm of the new coffee culture. The aroma was an invitation to think, reflect and question.

People started to spend significant time in what were socially more acceptable alternatives to taverns in an overwhelmingly Muslim society. Musicians played music, storytellers told stories, some played games, some gossiped, but the mutinous plotted conspiracies too.

Among others, the coffeehouses had caught Janissaries’ fancy, who started to go there often. As the coffee culture came to be associated with free and somewhat rebellious thinking, the Janissaries’ frequenting them was not something the Sultan could have ignored.

Back in the 14th century, the Janissary corps was commissioned as special guard to the Sultan in the Ottoman Empire. But it had grown in influence over time, and now represented a threat to the Sultan himself.

Sultan Murad IV (r. 1623-40) who remembered the execution of his brother, Osman II, by the Janissaries in a rebellion, banned coffeehouses in 1633, on the pretext that they had often been the source of disastrous fires.

Historians, however, have pointed out that the real aim of the law was the threat of a rather metaphorical fire - namely, another rebellion. Some, on the other hand, contend that it was for religious reasons as the Sultan did not like these places of idleness and indulgence.

Whatever the rationale, this was not the first ban on coffeehouses in the Empire, but did stand out for its harshness. The coffeehouses in Istanbul were demolished and the violators of the ban, who were found having coffee - and even tobacco, a rather thornier issue for religious reasons - were punished with death.

The coffeehouses in Istanbul were still closed after over a decade of Sultan Murad IV’s death in 1640, lying “as desolate as the heart of the ignorant”, in the words of Katib Celebi.

With the passage of time, however, the laws got relaxed. Who was to stop the coffee, after all? The aroma of the dark brew returned to the streets of Istanbul and the coffee culture thrived for the next few centuries.

But over time, more and more coffeehouses came to be owned by the Janissaries themselves. So when the reformist and headstrong Sultan, Mahmud II (r. 1808-1939) took the daring step of dismantling the Janissary corps, coffeehouses were again shuttered. Not only did the state want to sever this source of income for many of them, but also feared they could become the launching pads for a reorganisation and resurgence of the troublesome corps.

As the Janissary threat waned, coffeehouses started to reopen, never to be closed in the Empire again. But this time, the state had learned a lesson. It was just a matter of time until the palace would use coffeehouses to their advantage.

Beginning in Sultan Abdul Mecid’s reign (1839-1861), informants of the palace spread everywhere keeping an eye on what, besides coffee, was actually brewing in the coffeehouses. Thus, in a significant turn of events, the erstwhile hotbed of conspiracies got transformed into an apparatus to keep a check on the public's pulse.