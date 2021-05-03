Non-profit organisation Sherpa and a group of lawyers have filed a legal complaint to France's financial prosecutor against Lebanese Central Bank Governor, Riad Salameh, over alleged corruption and money laundering.

Sherpa said in a statement the legal complaint, filed on Friday, was over "suspicious" real estate purchases in France and that the aim was to return the property to the Lebanese people.

The complaint covers millions of euros worth of property assets in France and also targets Salameh's brothers and an associate, said Laura Rousseau, head of the illicit financial flows programme at Sherpa, in comments to Reuters.

READ MORE:Lebanon central bank governor charged with breach of trust

Salameh denies allegations

Salameh, who has led Lebanon's central bank since 1993, was not immediately available for comment. He has previously denied allegations of corruption and has said he has been targeted by a smear campaign.

"The complaint lodged not only targets money laundering in connection with the outsourcing of considerable capital from the fall 2019 crisis, but also the suspicious circumstances under which some very luxurious real estate in France has been acquired by private or public Lebanese officials in recent years," Sherpa said in a statement.