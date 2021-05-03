The Kachin Independence Army (KIA), one of Myanmar's most powerful rebel groups, has shot down a helicopter after returning fire following air strikes by the military, according to an official at the group.

The KIA's information department head, Naw Bu, said on Monday the helicopter was shot down around 10:20 am at a village near the town of Momauk in Kachin province.

"The military council launched air strikes in that area since around 8 or 9 this morning ... using jet fighters and also fired shots using a helicopter so we shot back at them," he said by telephone.

He declined to say what weapons were used.

News portals MizzimaDaily and Kachinwaves also reported the downing of the helicopter next to photographs showing a plume of smoke coming from the ground.

A resident in the area, who declined to be named, said by telephone that four people had died in hospital after artillery shells hit a monastery in the village.

Reuters news agency could not independently verify the reports and a military spokesman did not answer a phone call seeking comment.

Thousands flee fighting

The United Nations estimates that tens of thousands of civilians have fled their homes as a result of the fighting between the military and ethnic minority insurgents in remote northern and eastern frontier regions.

The conflict intensified after Myanmar's generals seized power on February1, ousting the elected government led by Aung San Suu Kyi.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the coup, with protests almost daily against military rule across the country.

At least 765 protesters killed

On Sunday, Myanmar security forces opened fire on some of the biggest protests in days, killing eight people, media reported.