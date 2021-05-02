WORLD
3 MIN READ
Iran's FM Zarif apologises for leaked comments on Revolutionary Guard
“If I had known that a sentence of it would be made public, I certainly would not have mentioned it as before,” Javad Zarif said of the seven-hour tape in which he can be heard saying at various points that it was not meant for release.
Iran's FM Zarif apologises for leaked comments on Revolutionary Guard
Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif speaks at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon August 14, 2020. / Reuters Archive
By Hammad Ahmed ABBASI
May 2, 2021

Iran’s foreign minister has apologised for recorded comments that were leaked to the public last week, creating a firestorm in Iran less than two months before presidential elections.

The recordings of Mohammad Javad Zarif included frank comments on powerful late Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who was killed by a US drone strike in 2020. 

The attack at the time brought the US and Iran to the brink of war. Soleimani’s funeral processions in Iran drew millions of people to the streets.

READ MORE: Iran's Zarif complains about Revolutionary Guard in leaked recording

In the recordings, Zarif criticizes Soleimani’s separate relations with Russia and for refusing to stop using the national carrier Iran Air for Syrian operations despite Zarif’s objections. Iran's President Rouhani had ordered a probe into the "conspiracy" of the leaked audio.

Iran Air has been sanctioned by the US.

Zarif said in an Instagram post Sunday he hoped Soleimani's family would forgive him. “I hope that the great people of Iran and all the lovers of General (Soleimani) and especially the great family of Soleimani, will forgive me,” he said.

RECOMMENDED

Zarif’s leaked comments were highly controversial in Iran, where officials mind their words amid a cut-throat political environment that includes the powerful Revolutionary Guard, ultimately overseen by the country’s supreme leader.

Besides the criticism of Soleimani, a top commander in the Guard, Zarif’s leaked remarks included cutting references to the limits of his power in the theocracy.

Zarif can be heard saying at various points in the seven-hour tape that it was not meant for release.

“If I had known that a sentence of it would be made public, I certainly would not have mentioned it as before,” he said in his Instagram post.

Zarif has said he will not run for president in the upcoming election. Some had suggested him as a potential candidate to challenge hard-liners in the vote.

READ MORE: Fallout from leaked Zarif tape reveals cracks in Iranian establishment

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine taken away in army helicopter, party says
Trump offers to mediate between Egypt and Ethiopia over dam
YPG terror group ringleader announces withdrawal west of Euphrates
'We're talking to NATO' on Greenland, says Trump
Trump rules out Insurrection Act in Minnesota for now
Syria makes Kurdish national language, grants national rights to Kurds
US congress members visit Copenhagen to support Denmark and Greenland as Trump hardens stance
Syria launches operation against YPG terrorists in Aleppo's Deir Hafir
Türkiye, Oman review regional diplomacy in talks between foreign ministers
Germany weighs deploying Eurofighters, naval vessels to Greenland in NATO Arctic security push
Russia blocking progress in Ukraine peace talks: Zelenskyy
Trump threatens tariffs on countries opposing US takeover of Greenland
YPG continues to block civilians from using safe humanitarian corridor: Syrian officials
Fugitive linked to Russian envoy's killing changes name, lives in Canada
Turkish artist's exhibition in London blends art, Darwish's poetry to reflect Gaza's story