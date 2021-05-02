WORLD
2 MIN READ
Gunman killed after shooting at casino in Wisconsin
Police say the shooting appeared to be a"targeted event not a random shooting", and the intended target was an employee who was not there at the time but the gunman decided to shoot some of their friends or acquaintances.
The Oneida Casino lights glow in the parking lot in the early morning hours of Sunday, May 2nd, 2021, near Green Bay, Wisconsin. / AP
By Gizem Taşkın
May 2, 2021

A gunman has killed two people and seriously wounded another at a casino in the northern US state of Wisconsin before being shot dead by police.

Police said they first received a call at 7:28 pm about a shooting at a restaurant at the Oneida Casino/Radisson Hotel and Conference Center complex near Green Bay, which is operated by the Oneida Nation.

"The suspect is deceased, the police have shot the suspect so there's no threat to the public," Lieutenant Kevin Pawlak of the Brown County Sheriff's office told reporters after midnight.

Pawlak said it appeared to be a "targeted event not a random shooting."

The intended target was an employee who was not there at the time but the gunman decided to shoot some of their friends or acquaintances, he said.

The FBI were at the scene assisting with the investigation.

The seriously wounded victim was airlifted to a Milwaukee hospital, Pawlak said.

SOURCE:AFP
