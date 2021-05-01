The Democratic Republic of Congo has announced a "state of siege" in two provinces in the east of the country wracked by violence from armed groups and civilian massacres.

"Taking into account the gravity of the situation... the president informed the cabinet of his decision to proclaim a state of siege in the provinces of North Kivu and Ituri," said Patrick Muyaya.

He said details of what the measure would entail would be released publicly in the next few hours.

Under DRC's constitution, the president can declare either a state of emergency or a state of siege "if severe circumstances immediately threaten the independence or integrity of the national territory, or if they interrupt the regular functioning of institutions".

On Thursday, President Felix Tshisekedi said he was preparing "radical measures" to deal with the security situation in the east of the country.

That followed the prime minister suggesting on Monday that a state of emergency might be declared in the east, "replacing the civil administration with a military administration".

Legacy of regional wars in the 1990s