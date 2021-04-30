French police have taken a 72-year-old man who rammed his car into a North African man on April 2, while shouting racist slurs, into custody. However, the court will not charge the attacker with “attempted murder.”

When 42-year-old electrician Adil Sefrioui returned home, situated in Dole, eastern France, his wife Laetitia told him that a strange man in a car had been taking pictures of their home and children. He went outside to find out why, but Sefrioui said the immediate response of the elderly man was just racist slurs: “You bigot, go under the hood today!” he said.

After immediately urging his wife to call the police, Sefrioui says the man physically attacked him while repeating the insults. Laetitia then proceeded to film the scene on her phone camera. The video shows that the attacker gets back into his car and moves away.

"I said to myself, if he leaves before the police arrive, it's like not seen, not taken,” Sefrioui says. But the attacker then makes a move without the couple realising. This time he directly drives into Sefrioui, as he said he would.

"I barely had time to turn my head, I just saw the Renault logo. I said to myself, it's over for you, you’re dead! I threw myself on the hood” Sefrioui said.

He has suffered multiple injuries and is unable to work for 30 days. He sustained fractures to his nose and finger. A week later, he still has a brace around his neck.

"I don’t understand why it's been a week and this gentleman is still free. It raises a lot of questions, I don’t feel safe, frankly,” Sefrioui said.

The septuagenarian attacker was brought into custody only five days after the attack, released two days later, and then placed under judicial supervision with a ban on appearing near the victim's home. He will be tried on May 28 for acts of wilful violence with a weapon, as well as for the racist insults.

But Sefrioui wants a judicial investigation to be opened for attempted murder.