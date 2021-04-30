A report released by Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation finds that the global pandemic has brought severe implications on the lives of women. According to the report, in 2020, one in every 20 women across the globe lost their jobs. That makes 64 million women in total who have been left without a chance to provide for their families and contribute to their local economies.

The report also sheds a light on a global pattern in which more women have lost their jobs compared to men in nearly every country.

That, the report says, is partly due to the fact that 40 percent of employed women work in sectors like retail, manufacturing and business sectors that have been devastated by the pandemic.

Women have also faced challenges at home. As educational institutions closed globally, the amount of time women spend with caregiving significantly increased.

The report says women are spending five more hours per week on child care than they did before the pandemic. That means 31 hours of the week spent by women on childcare during 2020.