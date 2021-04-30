According to an Arab Barometer poll, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan remains one of the most popular leaders in the Arab world.

When asked what they thought of Turkey's foreign policies amongst the six surveyed countries, which included Morocco, Jordan, Algeria, Tunisia, Libya, and Lebanon, 42 percent of respondents said it was good or very good.

Breaking down the individual results gave the Turkish leader a majority in Morocco (57 percent), Jordan (54 percent), and Algeria (52 percent).

There was a sizable minority in Tunisia in favour, whereas in Lebanon (25 percent) and Libya (23 percent) viewed the country's foreign policy favourably.

The results reflect a general perception that even as regional countries vie for power, Turkish foreign policy is generally well regarded, particularly when compared to other regional players like Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Turkish regional policies, whether supporting the Palestinian cause, calling out Israeli aggression, supporting the Arab Spring and backing Syrians against the Assad regime - are policies that reflect the aspirations and politics of much of the region's youth.

The Arab Barometer poll also cited Erdogan's electoral legitimacy as another prime reason for the leader's regional popularity.

Turkey's economic and political rise in the region has been in stark contrast to its neighbours mired in crumbling political institutions that broadly don't reflect the people's will.

Erdogan's willingness to speak out against European and US leaders on matters of concern for many Muslims has likely also played a role in endearing Turkey's president to the Arab masses.

In contrast, the poll found that Saudi Arabia's crown prince Mohammad Bin Salman (MBS), the de facto ruler in the Kingdom, is less well regarded amongst the surveyed countries.

Jordan had the lowest poll ratings for MBS, with only 13 percent evaluating the crown prince's foreign policy gambits positively.

Libya, perhaps surprisingly, had the highest approval numbers for MBS at 45 percent, followed by Morocco (39 percent), Algeria (31 percent), Lebanon (24 percent) Tunisia (22 percent).

Likely reasons for MBS' low numbers could be a whole host of reasons, including the war in Yemen, which he escalated in 2015 when he was the country's defence minister.

The war in Yemen has left millions on the brink of starvation and resulted in thousands being killed.