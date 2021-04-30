Born in Harran, in Turkey’s Sanliurfa province in 836, Abu al-Hasan Thabit ibn Qurra al-Harrani al-Sabi, also known as Thabit Ibn Qurra, was a prolific scientist of the ninth century whose contributions have shaped modern mathematics, astronomy, mechanics, physics and more.

He belonged to a family that raised many scholars. They were part of the Sabian community, mentioned in the Quran; the Sabians descended from the Babylonian star worshippers and their beliefs are what led them to produce so many astronomers and mathematicians.

Between 892 and 902, he was a distinguished scientist and physician in Baghdad, mainly under the reign of the Abbasid Caliph al-Mu‘tadid.

There he studied philosophy and he translated the works of Greek mathematicians into Arabic. Thabit Ibn Qurra also wrote volumes on mathematics and astronomy, and was engaged in medicine. Besides this, Thabit also corrected some works that had been translated before him. Most of his scientific works were written in Arabic, but some in Syriac, too.

He mainly contributed to science with translations in the fields of philosophy, mathematics, astronomy, medicine and natural sciences. According to some sources, Sabit has about 150 works in these fields.

Along with Hunayn ibn Ishaq al-Ibad, he is considered one of the two greatest translators in Islamic history.

Qurra’s contributions to mathematics can be summarised in three stages. The first is the translation of important works of Greek mathematicians into Arabic, or the correction of previous translations. In particular, Sabit translated all of Archimedes' mathematics into Arabic. Today, since the Greek originals belonging to Archimedes’ have been lost, they have hugely benefited from Thabit’s translations.

Qurra translated or edited, in full or in part, many of the Greek works by Euclid, Archimedes, Apollonius, Theodosius, and Menelaus. He also wrote commentaries on Euclid’s Elements and Ptolemy’s Almagest.

The second stage is Sabit's contribution to the formation of an Arabic mathematical language through translation and corrections. With the efforts of Thabit, Arabic, Greek or Syriac works of fixed mathematics found appropriate Arabic equivalents.

Some of the concepts he identified were replaced by Muslim mathematicians who lived after him, but many remained in use. Thabit Ibn Qurra’s contributions to in the third stage are original works that he authored in the fields of mathematics such as arithmetic (number theory), algebra, geometry, cone sections and trigonometry.