Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has lambasted Greek-administered Cyprus after informal talks with Greek Cypriot leaders in Geneva ended without a breakthrough.

The United Nations has been trying to negotiate a deal ending a decades-long dispute over the divided Mediterranean island, but the first talks since 2017 broke up in Geneva on Thursday without making progress.

"I don't trust or believe Southern Cyprus. They have never acted honestly," the Turkish leader said referring to the the Greek Cypriot administration of Southern Cyprus

"Now the talks have been pushed back two or three months and I again, don’t know that anything will be achieved, because they never spoke truthfully," he added.

After the talks, Turkish and Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) leaders told how Greek Cypriot administration officials pushed for discredited models for solving the island’s problems and also tried to deny how they had derailed previous negotiations.

UN talks fail

The informal 5+1 talks – including both sides on the island, plus the guarantor states of Turkey, Greece, and the UK plus the UN – were meant to break the stalemate on the island and pave the way for future talks.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday, the last day of the talks, that there is “no common ground yet” to resume formal negotiations on resolving the decades-old Cyprus problem.

Following the three days of informal talks, he added that he will convene another round of 5+1 talks to move the process forward.

