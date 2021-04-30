European Union regulators have accused Apple of violating the bloc's antitrust rules, alleging that the company distorts competition for music streaming through rules for its App Store.

The EU said it was concerned that Apple forces app developers selling digital content to use its in-house payment system, which charges a 30 percent commission on all subscriptions. Its investigation found that fees end up being passed on to consumers.

The investigation follows up on a complaint from the popular music-streaming service Spotify.

The EU also raised concerns that Apple prevents developers from telling users about cheaper payment methods.

“Our preliminary finding is that Apple is a gatekeeper to users of iPhones and iPads via the App Store," the EU's competition commissioner, Margrethe Vestager, said in a press release.

“By setting strict rules on the App Store that disadvantage competing music streaming services, Apple deprives users of cheaper music streaming choices and distorts competition."

"This is done by charging high commission fees on each transaction in the App Store for rivals and by forbidding them from informing their customers of alternative subscription options," she said.

