India has recorded the world's sharpest spike in coronavirus infections this month, approximately 38 percent of the global cases, with political and financial capitals New Delhi and Mumbai running out of hospital beds, oxygen and medicines.

For the third consecutive week, the Southeast Asia region reported the highest relative increases in both case and death incidences, according to the latest report by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Globally, new Covid-19 cases have increased for the ninth consecutive week, with nearly 5.7 million new cases reported, surpassing previous peaks.

Scientists are studying what led to an unexpected surge, and particularly to see whether a variant of the novel coronavirus first detected in India is to blame. The variant, named B.1.617 and first detected in October 2020, has been reported in some 17 countries, raising global fears.

What is the Indian variant?

All viruses mutate over time as they spread from person to person to acquire genetic changes to adapt to their hosts. Or in other words, for survival.

The B.1.617 variant contains two key mutations to the outer "spike" portion of the virus that attaches to human cells, said senior Indian virologist Shahid Jameel.

The WHO has described it as a "variant of interest", suggesting it may have mutations that would make the virus more transmissible, cause more severe disease or evade vaccine immunity.

Other strains with known risks, such as those first detected in the United Kingdom, Brazil, and South Africa, have been categorised as "variants of concern," a higher threat level.

B.1.617 includes several mutations present in other variants.

Three characteristic mutations of this variant include L452R, P681R and E484Q, which are known as immune escape variants, they can evade immune system responses.

The L452R mutation has been identified in another variant of interest, B.1.427/ B.1.429, which has been associated with increased transmissibility, a reduction in neutralization by some (but not all) monoclonal antibody treatments, and a moderate reduction in neutralization in post-vaccination sera in the USA.

Is variant responsible for skyrocketing cases?

It's hard to say.

The WHO says more study is urgently needed. Laboratory-based studies of limited sample size suggest potential increased transmissibility, it concluded.

The picture is complicated because the highly transmissible B.117 variant first detected in the UK is behind spikes in some parts of India.

In New Delhi, UK variant cases almost doubled during the second half of March, according to Sujeet Kumar Singh, director of the National Centre for Disease Control.

The Indian B.1.617 variant, though, is widely present in Maharashtra, the country's hardest-hit state, Singh said.

Prominent US disease modeller Chris Murray, from the University of Washington, said the sheer magnitude of infections in India in a short period of time suggests an "escape variant" maybe overpowering any prior immunity from natural infections in those populations.

"That makes it most likely that it’s B.1.617," he said.

Studies have highlighted that the spread of the second wave has been much faster than the first, the WHO said.

Preliminary modeling by WHO based on sequences submitted to GISAID suggest that B.1.617 has a higher growth rate than other circulating variants in India, suggesting potential increased transmissibility, with other co-circulating variants also demonstrating increased transmissibility.

But Murray cautioned that gene sequencing data on the coronavirus in India is sparse, and that many cases are also being driven by the UK and South African variants.

Carlo Federico Perno, Head of Microbiology and Immunology Diagnostics at Rome's Bambino Gesu Hospital said the Indian variant couldn't alone be the reason for India's huge surge, pointing instead to large social gatherings.