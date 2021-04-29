Former US leader Donald Trump has complained that an FBI raid on his ex-personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani's home was "so unfair," as President Joe Biden defended the integrity of the investigation, saying he had not been involved in the move against New York's one-time mayor.

Under Trump's turbulent presidency, he frequently accused US government institutions of playing political favourites but also used the power of his office to try to bend them to his will.

In this case, federal investigators with search warrants combed Giuliani's Manhattan residence and a separate office on Wednesday, seizing electronic devices as part of a probe into his dealings in Ukraine.

READ MORE: Where is Donald Trump?

"Rudy Giuliani is a great patriot. He just loves this country, and they raid his apartment," Trump told Fox Business on Thursday.

"It's very, very unfair. Rudy is a patriot who loves this country, and I don't know what they're looking for, what they're doing."

Giuliani's son Andrew Giuliani condemned the raid and accused the Justice Department of a political agenda. But Biden told NBC he had not even been warned a warrant had been obtained.

"I made a pledge I would not interfere in any way, order or try to stop any investigation the Justice Department had... I had no idea this was underway," he said.

"This last administration politicised the justice department so badly," he added.

READ MORE: Biden accelerates refugee admissions but stops short of lifting Trump cap

Giuliani legal woes