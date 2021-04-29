Official negotiations on the future of Cyprus are meaningless without the recognition of sovereign equality of both sides, the Turkish Cypriot president has said after the conclusion of informal talks in Geneva.

During the talks that started on Tuesday, the Greek Cypriot administration insisted on a federation model on the island and suggested constitutional changes "unacceptable" for the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), Ersin Tatar said in a press conference on Thursday.

Alongside Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Tatar underlined that Turkish Cypriots have their own state and will not accept minority status in a Greek Cypriot ruled federation.

He said that before starting formal negotiations on a settlement, equal international status and sovereign equality of the two sides must be recognised.

Equal status

Tatar sharply criticised Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiades' proposal to open the Ercan International Airport near the TRNC's capital Lefkosa and the Gazimagusa seaport to international traffic under UN supervision and only after his authorisation.

"This is an insult to Turkish Cypriots," Tatar said, underlining the TRNC's sovereign rights.

On Tuesday, President Tatar presented a six-point proposal to the UN and proposed the establishment of a cooperative relationship between the two sides on the island, with both enjoying equal international status.

For his part, Cavusoglu said the Greek Cypriot leader was not able to bring a new vision to the talks in Geneva but rather repeated existing rhetoric.

Cavusoglu said Turkey would continue to support the two-state solution based on sovereign equality endorsed by TRNC, stressing that they would not compromise on the independence, sovereignty and equality of Turkish Cyprus.

'No common ground yet'