Taiz, Yemen — Amjad Faisal, 32, used to work in a cement factory in the Taiz governorate of southwest Yemen, a job that enabled him to enjoy a good life and provide for his ten family members.

But in May 2015, Saudi-led airstrikes hit the factory with eight missiles. Faisal lost his job and returned to Taiz city where he started to look for work.

“While I was walking on the street in October 2015, a shelling fell on me and my friends ran away. I felt that I flew and fell down,” Faisal told TRT World. “I felt that I was dreaming.”

“In a few minutes I regained consciousness and tried to walk, but I saw that I don’t have legs.”

Faisal would be rescued and rushed to a hospital, where doctors decided to amputate his legs to save the rest of his body from further infection. Faisal has had more than 30 operations, and still continues to have more procedures done to remove all of the shrapnel lodged in him.

Faisal has adapted to his disability. Not wanting to see himself as dependent on others, he decided to start his own project which would help provide for himself.

At the beginning of the war in Taiz, many shops were forced to close and many businesses went bankrupt. Faisal decided to buy one of the shops and started selling ice cream.

“I opened this ice cream shop in 2017. It was damaged and this street was almost empty back then,” Faisal recalled.

“I rehabilitated the shop and started my work - and succeeded against all odds.”

Later more shops reopened near Faisal's, as life started to return to the street - and revenues along with it.

“Because of the bad economic situation, there are not many opportunities to make money. But work is good and it is better than unemployment,” Faisal added.

Faisal started without any experience, but it ended up being a good choice as the same shop was selling ice cream before the war. He works in the shop with other employees who help him in making the ice cream.

Now he is happy with his newfound project, and advises other disabled people not to fall into despair but to try finding work that is a good fit for them.

“My advice to disabled people not to surrender to disability and stay at home, but to seek out work and they will find it,” he said.