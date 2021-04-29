Iran’s Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, has defended his controversial leaked interview which was broadcast by the Saudi-funded Iran International TV revealing deep tension between Iran’s diplomacy and the powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corp (IRGC).

Zarif, who is on a regional tour has been called in for questioning by the Tehran Prosecutor and by the Parliamentary Commission for National Security and Foreign Policy. He claims he did the interview in good faith for internal files and as “lessons learnt”.

In the interview Zarif accuses the slain head of Quds Force, Qasem Soleimani, of overpowering foreign policy with his parallel military doctrine. He also accuses the IRGC of concealing the truth from the government on several issues including the downing of the Ukrainian airliner by two missile strikes.

Vatan Emruz Daily close to the IRGC issued a gruesome picture of Qasem Soleimani’s hand covered in debris and blood after the US drone strike killed him in January 2020. Using Zarif’s terminology the title reads: “the price the military paid” for diplomacy.

Tasnim News, regards the creation of what it calls a “dual image between the military and the foreign policy” as an electioneering game by the government.

Yet, it is not very unusual for military and diplomacy to be at odds. The US State Department was famously always at odds with the Pentagon over policy in Afghanistan. Yet in Iran it is unprecedented as it breaks the code of loyalty to the authoritarian structure.

More interesting than the content of the interview is how and by whom it was leaked, and what purpose it could serve in Iran’s changing political landscape with a looming presidential election in June.

The hardline Keyhan newspaper close to Iran’s leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, sees a conspiracy organised by “the pro-west management who has pushed Zarif to suicide in order to save its own skin”. The reference is clearly to President Hassan Rouhani.

President Rouhani, seems to blame the hardliners. He has ordered a probe into what his spokesman, Ali Rabiei, described as “theft” of classified files. Rouhani says the leak was to the “dirtiest Saudi-backed channel” and it was intended to ruin the chances of nuclear talks happening in Vienna.

Hesamoddin Ashena, a close associate of President Hassan Rouhani and the head of the Center for Strategic Studies which was responsible for the classified interview project has resigned. Some claim Rouhani sacked him. Rouhani’s spokesperson replaced Ashena.

The interview was conducted by Saeed Leylaz a close confidante of the late centrist President Akbar Rafsanjani and also of President Rouhani. In fact Rouhani also had close ties — albeit on a different level — with president Rafsanjani. But despite these ties, Leylaz has called for a harsh security response to “this breach of confidentiality”.