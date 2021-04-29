Asian shares have extended gains after the Federal Reserve said it was too early to consider rolling back emergency support for the economy, and US President Joe Biden proposed an $1.8 trillion stimulus package.

Asian and European markets rallied Thursday as traders welcomed blockbuster earnings from Wall Street titans with US markets set to open higher as well, with FTSE futures up 0.15 percent. E-mini futures for the S&P 500 index rose 0.53 percent and Nasdaq futures advanced 0.87 percent.

Biden proposed the sweeping new $1.8 trillion plan in a speech to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday, pleading with Republican lawmakers to work with him on divisive issues and to meet the stiff competition posed by China.

He also made an impassioned plea to raise taxes on corporations and rich Americans to help pay for what he called the "American Families Plan" in his maiden speech to Congress. He has also proposed nearly doubling the tax on investment income, which knocked stock markets last week.

Stephen Dover, Franklin Templeton's chief market strategist in California, said the effect of the tax package on markets is hard to measure for now.

"If it passes, I think it will have an impact on individual stocks that will pay a higher rate of tax or companies with founders that will pay capital gains and could sell stocks," he said. "I think investors are going to think about whether they want take their gains now and that creates the possibility of short-term volatility now."

London and Paris were well up in the morning though Frankfurt was flat.

The upbeat mood was helped by forecast-beating earnings reports from Apple and Facebook, two of Wall Street's biggest hitters, who essentially saw their profits double in the first quarter.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan built on early gains and was up 0.46 percent by mid-afternoon.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.24 percent, as strong oil prices lifted energy stocks.

China's blue-chip CSI300 index was 0.45 percent higher, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose half a percentage point. Seoul's KOSPI was flat while Taiwan shares rose 0.17 percent.

Markets in Japan were closed for a holiday but Nikkei futures rose 0.35 percent to 29,055 points.