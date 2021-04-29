Four people have been killed and one person seriously wounded in an attack at a care clinic in Germany.

Brandenburg police said on Thursday the victims were subjected to "intense, extreme violence" but did not give any details around the circumstances of the killings in eastern city of Potsdam.

A 51-year-old employee has been arrested "under strong suspicion" of carrying out the assault, police said.

The motivation for the attack is not known, they added.

