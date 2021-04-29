China has launched the main module of its first permanent space station that will host astronauts long-term, the latest success for a program that has realised a number of its growing ambitions in recent years.

The Tianhe, or “Heavenly Harmony," module blasted into space atop a Long March 5B rocket from the Wenchang Launch Center on the southern island province of Hainan, marking another major advance for the country’s space exploration program.

The launch begins the first of 11 missions necessary to construct and provision the station and send up a three-person crew by the end of next year.

Tianhe will form the main living quarters for three crew members in the Chinese space station, which will have a life span of at least 10 years.

China’s space program has also recently brought back the first new lunar samples in more than 40 years and expects to land a probe and rover on the surface of Mars later next month.

Minutes after the launch, the fairing opened to expose the Tianhe atop the core stage of the rocket, with the characters for “China Manned Space” emblazoned on its exterior. Soon after, it separated from the rocket, which will orbit for about a week before falling to Earth.

Work on the space station program began a decade ago with the launch of a space lab Tiangong-1 in 2011, and later, Tiangong-2 in 2016.

Both helped China test the program's space rendezvous and docking capabilities.

